×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Gary van Niekerk retains his Nelson Mandela Bay council seat

By Andisa Bonani - 18 October 2023

The Gqeberha high court has ordered that ousted National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk and his deputy, Stag Mitchell, retain their positions as councillors after their seats were declared vacant on October 9.

Van Niekerk filed a court application last week to interdict the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) from replacing them as PR councillors of the National Alliance in the first part of this application...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest