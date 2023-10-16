National Alliance faction wants new coalition talks
The faction of the National Alliance at odds with Gary van Niekerk, who maintains he is the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay and party president, has distanced itself from the coalition government and set the table for new coalition negotiations.
Branches of the faction led by Japie Jansen, who sees himself as president, tasked their new national committee to open negotiations with the city’s two biggest parties — the ANC and DA...
