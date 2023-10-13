Mbeki was speaking at struggle stalwart Aziz Pahad's memorial service on Thursday, where he outlined some of the problems the country faces, such as unemployment.
LISTEN | ANC didn’t betray citizens but it has to explain, says Thabo Mbeki
Lamenting the ANC’s shortcomings, former president Thabo Mbeki does not believe the party betrayed citizens but says it has an explanation to make.
Listen to Mbeki:
