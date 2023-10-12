Johnson postpones council meeting amid Van Niekerk debacle
A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to confusion surrounding Gary van Niekerk’s mayoral post after his seat and another from his party were declared vacant this week.
Van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell’s seats were declared vacant by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi on Monday, following their expulsion by a parallel structure of the party linked to Japie Jansen. ..
