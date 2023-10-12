×

Politics

Bhisho shoots down DA’s proposed commission of inquiry for Bay

Government cites high costs, says state’s investigative agencies capable of probing corruption allegations

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 October 2023

The Eastern Cape provincial government has rejected the DA’s call for a commission of inquiry to investigate alleged corruption in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, saying it would be too expensive.

Acting premier Siphokazi Lusithi, who was standing in for Oscar Mabuyane, informed the Bhisho legislature of the government’s decision during a plenary sitting on Tuesday...

