Politics

Thembinkosi Rawula unveiled as new ActionSA member

Former EFF MP who challenged Malema and Shivambu joins party in Eastern Cape

By Andisa Bonani - 10 October 2023

Former EFF MP Thembinkosi Rawula has been unveiled as a new member of ActionSA as the party prepares for the 2024 general elections by establishing structures in six of the province’s districts.

Rawula is the second prominent politician from the province to join the party...

