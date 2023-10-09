Has former DA EC leader Nqaba Bhanga defected to ActionSA?
Speculation rife that former DA provincial leader joining new party, announcement expected today
Will it be a reunion of old friends and political counterparts when ActionSA unveils its newest high-profile member from the Eastern Cape on Monday?
Since the announcement by ActionSA on Friday that the latest addition to the party was an outspoken member of one of the opposition parties in the province, speculation has been rife that it could be former DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga...
