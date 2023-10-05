×

Politics

Municipality asked to fund golf championship to tune of R8m

By Andisa Bonani - 05 October 2023

The organisers of the Nelson Mandela Bay Golf Championship have asked the municipality for funding for three years after a successful tournament earlier in 2023 that saw economic spin-offs.

However, councillors were not happy about the way the proposal was brought to the mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday as a report was not presented to them...

