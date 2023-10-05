Municipality asked to fund golf championship to tune of R8m
The organisers of the Nelson Mandela Bay Golf Championship have asked the municipality for funding for three years after a successful tournament earlier in 2023 that saw economic spin-offs.
However, councillors were not happy about the way the proposal was brought to the mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday as a report was not presented to them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.