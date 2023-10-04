×

Politics

Premier announces department head reshuffle

Top officials now assigned to ‘crack team’ to drive key projects

By Andisa Bonani - 04 October 2023

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has reassigned some of the province’s heads of department to form a “crack team” in an effort to enhance the province’s operational capabilities and accelerate the execution of projects.

The announcement comes amid criticism and calls by the health fraternity for Dr Rolene Wagner to be reinstated as the Eastern Cape health department head...

