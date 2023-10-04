Premier announces department head reshuffle
Top officials now assigned to ‘crack team’ to drive key projects
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has reassigned some of the province’s heads of department to form a “crack team” in an effort to enhance the province’s operational capabilities and accelerate the execution of projects.
The announcement comes amid criticism and calls by the health fraternity for Dr Rolene Wagner to be reinstated as the Eastern Cape health department head...
