ANC updates supporters on its manifesto at Wells Estate event
A sea of green and yellow filled the Wells Estate multipurpose centre on Sunday when the ANC presented a review of its manifesto launched in 2019 to its supporters.
The event formed part of the party’s national rollout of programmes through which it is engaging with various communities on how the ANC has fared over the past four years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.