Courtesy of SABC News
It's day 2 of the 9th Brics Parliamentary Forum Assembly being held at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | 9th Brics Parliamentary Forum Assembly
Courtesy of SABC News
It's day 2 of the 9th Brics Parliamentary Forum Assembly being held at Emperors Palace in Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
Politics
Politics
News