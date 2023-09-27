×

Politics

DA pushes for commission of inquiry in Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Party wants allegations of state capture in municipality investigated

By Andisa Bonani - 27 September 2023

The DA in the Eastern Cape believes internal entities within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, tasked with combating corruption, have fallen short in their duties, with the party writing to the premier’s office asking for a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

This was revealed by DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield during a media briefing at the party’s offices in Greenacres on Tuesday...

