Politics

Council set to debate letter from finance minister about city manager

By Herald Reporter - 21 September 2023

A special Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday next week to debate a letter from finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who has redirected his attention to city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

Godongwana told mayor Gary Van Niekerk in a letter last week that the city would finally get its R591m equitable share...

