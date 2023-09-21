ANC councillor who survived assassination attempt last month shot dead in Umlazi

TimesLIVE established that the council was making moves to secure bodyguards for Shandu while it awaited a SAPS threat analysis.
The ANC Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal is mourning the loss of member and Mkhambathini municipality councillor Mzwandile “Nganono” Shandu who was gunned down in Umlazi on Wednesday afternoon.
Another councillor from the same municipality, who was travelling with Shandu, was injured and rushed to hospital.
Last month Shandu reportedly survived an attempt on his life while attending a traditional ceremony in Umbumbulu, south of Durban.
ANC regional secretary Samorah Ndlovu said the circumstances surrounding Shandu's death were unknown.
“It's very unfortunate that this incident took place just weeks after an attempt on Shandu's life and also the shooting of councillor Mabhungu Mkhize who is from the same region. The ANC is really taken aback by these barbaric killings,” said Ndlovu.
He hoped law enforcement agencies would “work around the clock to ensure the prompt arrest of the perpetrators”.
TimesLIVE established that the council was making moves to secure bodyguards for Shandu while it awaited a SAPS threat analysis.
This had been discussed in a special council meeting.
Earlier this year a bodyguard attached to the council's speaker was shot dead.
Mkhambathini mayor Nhlakanipho Ntombela said he was saddened by Shandu's killing.
Shandu served as chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC). Before becoming a councillor he had worked at Toyota in Isipingo. Ntombela described him as a hard worker who had dedicated his time to serving the community of ward 7.
“This is a huge loss. We have lost a dedicated person. We are pinning our hopes on the police to leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators,” said Ntombela.
Ndlovu added: “Comrade Shandu would be remembered as humble and someone who was true to the aspirations of our people. He served the community of ward 7 with respect, dedication, and utmost excellence since taking the reins in 2016.”
The police were yet to comment on the matter.
