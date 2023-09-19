Hawks probing fraud claims against mayor Gary van Niekerk
ACDP’s Grootboom accuses Van Niekerk of breaching municipal laws, councillors’ code of conduct
The Hawks are investigating a case of fraud after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk enlisted the services of legal firm Boqwana Burns Incorporated (BBI) in 2022 while his position as councillor was up in the air.
The case was reported to the police by ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom on Tuesday last week at the Humewood police station...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.