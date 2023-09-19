×

Politics

Hawks probing fraud claims against mayor Gary van Niekerk

ACDP’s Grootboom accuses Van Niekerk of breaching municipal laws, councillors’ code of conduct

By Andisa Bonani - 19 September 2023

The Hawks are investigating a case of fraud after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk enlisted the services of legal firm Boqwana Burns Incorporated (BBI) in 2022 while his position as councillor was up in the air.

The case was reported to the police by ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom on Tuesday last week at the Humewood police station...

