×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC wants to reclaim governance control of Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium
16 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

If the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay wants to reclaim complete control of the municipality, it must close the widening gap between its branch structures and leaders of the party.

This is according to ANC provincial treasurer and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, Zolile Williams...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest