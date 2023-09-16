×

Politics

ANC changed lives of millions over past 29 years — Ramakgopa

16 September 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The ANC has patted itself on the back for what it says was a good record of delivery and for changing the lives of millions of South Africans over the past 29 years.

Thousands of ANC members and supporters from around the Eastern Cape filled the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Saturday to listen to the party's review of its 2019 manifesto...

