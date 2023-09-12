Sanele Zondo, IFP MP and IFPYB chair, told TimesLIVE that they were upset about the “witch hunt”, especially on social media.
IFP Youth League chair defends legacy of 'man of integrity' Buthelezi
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE
The youth wing of the IFP said it was ready to defend the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi amid public debate about how he should be remembered.
Some people believe the IFP founder has “blood on his hands” for the many atrocities committed by IFP killing squads during apartheid — as documented in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission records.
In the other camp are those who believe his contribution as one of the longest-serving MPs and as the Zulu traditional prime minister is his true legacy.
The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) gathered at Buthelezi’s homestead in Kwa-Phindangene to pay their respects.
Sanele Zondo, IFP MP and IFPYB chair, told TimesLIVE that they were upset about the “witch hunt”, especially on social media.
“What is said about uMtwana wa Ka-Phindangene by people and political parties who pretend to know history better is nonsense. What we know is from the horse’s mouth which is mostly true because he was known to be a man of integrity who always stood for what he said without ever contradicting himself.”
Zondo said he was disappointed in the ANC Youth League leaders for adding to the “propaganda” against Buthelezi.
He asked who had posted a video clip of former SACP and uMkhonto weSizwe leader Chris Hani questioning why Buthelezi and other IFP leaders were never arrested during the struggle.
He said the ANCYL was “conveniently” choosing to be selective in telling the truth when speaking of the ANC-IFP violence, ignoring the admissions of their former leaders in the years after the violence. He added that ANC leaders such as Nelson Mandela had acknowledged the role Buthelezi played and conceded that he tried to destroy him in the past.
“The youth of the ANC are failing to speak the truth. They become selective with their leaders' admissions, they take the parts where their leaders were still speaking out of hatred and ignore the parts when they were speaking the truth freely — but that's what we're here for as the youth brigade, to [separate] the truth from the lies about Prince Buthelezi.
“We are ready to enter any debate that will shed light on his contribution and defend whatever propaganda is brought against him.”
On that violence itself, he said it was hypocritical to say IFP members who fought in KwaMashu and Gauteng were sent by Buthelezi and not mention that those of the ANC were sent by Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
“It cannot be that the blood of the ANC members who died in that violence be put in the hands of Shenge while that of IFP members are said to have “just happened”.
Many IFP members died at the hand of the ANC but no-one has ever called for Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo to account, or said those deaths were on their hands.”
Zondo said Buthelezi was a visionary leader who fought the land issue before it was fashionable and affected the whole country in one way or the other.
“His hard work and forward thinking has had an impact on everyone in South Africa in one way or another: be it educationally, economically, the way our government is structured ... he contributed in every aspect of modern day South Africa.
“Political parties are speaking about bringing back the land — in KZN most of the land is under the Ingonyama Trust which was the brainchild of Buthelezi that he fought hard for to be included in the constitution.”
