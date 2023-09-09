Buthelezi family: 'He has been embraced by his Lord'

The family of lateIFP leader and Zulu traditional prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi have spoken of their “utter grief” at the passing early on Saturday morning of “South Africa’s truest champion and greatest servant, our father, uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene”.
“In this devastating moment, we thank God Almighty for His faithfulness and grace, knowing with certainty that uMntwana has been embraced by His Lord. He quietly and painlessly stepped into eternity in the early hours of this morning,” read a statement issued by MP Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi, KwaZulu-Natal member of the provincial legislature Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa Buthelezi, Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi and Princess Michelle Imelda Buthelezi.
“We realise that this loss will be deeply felt by many and that many will wish to express their condolences and pay their respects in the days ahead. The family will engage His Majesty the King and the royal family, His Excellency the President, the Buthelezi Clan and the leadership of the Inkatha Freedom Party as the necessary funeral arrangements are made. Further details in this regard will be announced in due course,” they said.
“As we come to terms with this unspeakable trauma, we as the family request that our privacy be respected.
“We thank the nation for the immense support that has been shown towards our family in the past few weeks and give thanks for the prayers that will surely sustain us now. May South Africa’s beloved servant rest in peace.”
Buthelezi's death was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa early on Saturday morning.
