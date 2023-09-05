×

Politics

Youth league wants ANC to quit Nelson Mandela Bay coalition

By Andisa Bonani - 05 September 2023

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is at its weakest point ever and does not have the capacity to mobilise residents to support the party in the 2024 general election.

For this reason, the ANC Youth League  in the region wants the party to remove itself from the governing coalition and work on obtaining a majority of the vote at the polls...

