×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nqwazi must face disciplinary action, says EFF

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 04 September 2023

The EFF has called for city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to face disciplinary action for her role in how the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality parted ways with former economic development boss Anele Qaba. 

The party filed a motion, signed by EFF regional chair and councillor Khanya Ngqisha last week, with speaker Eugene Johnson...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...

Latest