×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Winde visits Plettenberg Bay’s Ebenhaeser housing project

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 29 August 2023

After decades of delays, hundreds of impoverished Plettenberg Bay residents will soon move into their new homes.

The Ebenhaeser housing project is finally under way, and was visited by Western Cape premier Alan Winde, infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers and Bitou mayor Dave Swart on Monday for a brick-laying ceremony where residents were reassured they would receive their homes before Christmas...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest