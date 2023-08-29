×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | Parliament committee deliberates on public protector interviews

By TIMESLIVE - 29 August 2023

Parliament's ad hoc committee to nominate a person for appointment as public protector is meeting to deliberate on candidates interviewed last week.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest