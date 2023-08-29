“In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities without compromising one or the other.”
Faced with a choice between council responsibilities and a medical career, “I am inclined to choose to save a life”.
Phalatse left her practice and joined mainstream politics in 2016. Her resignation will take effect on September 30.
“That decision came at a huge personal sacrifice and the sacrifice of my family. I left my medical profession and thriving business to contribute to rebuilding my country.”
She has been a councillor in the city for the past seven years, where she first served as MMC for health and social development.
She was elected mayor in November 2021 and earlier this year became leader of the opposition after she was removed as mayor following a vote of no confidence by an EFF-ANC alliance.
Phalatse said she embarked on a process of introspection and reflection about her future as a councillor due to the changing political and economic climate.
Her resignation should not be misconstrued as a resignation from the DA, nor should it be considered the end of her political career, she said.
“I remain a patriotic South African and my return to public service is guaranteed. Time will tell.”
In April, Phalatse challenged DA leader John Steenhuisen for his position at the party’s federal congress.
TimesLIVE
Mpho Phalatse resigns as DA councillor
Political correspondent
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
TimesLIVE
