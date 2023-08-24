×

Politics

Putin to Brics: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies

By Reuters - 24 August 2023
President of Russia, addressing the media through a video link to the Brics media briefing in Sandton, Johannesburg South Africa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Brics summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.

In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.

Reuters

