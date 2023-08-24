Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Brics summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.
In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.
Reuters
Putin to Brics: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Brics summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.
In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
World
News
News