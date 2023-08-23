×

Politics

Premature to put Knysna under administration, says mayor

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 August 2023

Despite facing a financial crisis, Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa believes dissolving the council would be premature.

Tsengwa was responding to ActionSA Western Cape chair Michelle Wasserman who wrote to local government MEC Anton Bredell this week urging him to dissolve the council and appoint an administrator...

