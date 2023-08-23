Nelson Mandela Bay mayor survives to fight another day
Council agrees to seek judicial review to invalidate MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba’s appointment and dissolve the agency’s board
Amid a tense council meeting beset with delays caused by bickering and frivolous points of order, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk survived a motion of no confidence on Tuesday night.
In a dramatic turn of events late in the evening, the council also agreed behind closed doors to seek a judicial review to invalidate MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba’s appointment and dissolve the agency’s board...
