“Since his election three months ago, ActionSA has maintained Gwamanda is a puppet mayor to do the bidding of the ANC/EFF coalition.
“This was proved correct over and over as the ANC/EFF coalition shielded Gwamanda from media inquiries and Gwamanda was sidelined by premier Panyaza Lesufi during the gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
“Gwamanda has also repeatedly shielded his own executive when they were found to be overreaching, especially with the MMC for economic development Nomoya Mnisi remaining in office despite damning allegations that she directed a city entity to pay the ANC Youth League close to R1m.”
ActionSA said it would meet parties represented in the council to put the interests of residents first.
“With a budget close to R80bn, the city needs a credible leader at its helm. ActionSA believes it is in the best interests of the residents of Johannesburg that our executive leadership is beyond reproach.”
ActionSA to table motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor 'puppet' Gwamanda
Image: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
ActionSA is going ahead with its plans to table a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda at the next council meeting.
The party filed the motion of no confidence in June, saying he failed to clarify details regarding scam allegations made against him. Gwamanda denied the allegations.
ActionSA said the council’s programming committee put the motion forward after weeks of delays by City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, allegedly to protect the ANC/EFF coalition.
