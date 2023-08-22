×

Politics

LISTEN | Parliamentary committee recommends Mkhwebane be removed

Final report on suspended public protector's fitness to hold office escalated to National Assembly

22 August 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
The section 194 committee has sent its final report to the National Assembly, recommending that public prosecutor Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament's section 194 committee has recommended that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be removed.

Listen to the committee:

Mkhwebane was suspended after President Cyril Ramaphosa called her integrity into question last year.

The committee adopted a final report to impeach Mkhwebane which they have escalated to the National Assembly. Her term in office ends on October 14.

Mkhwebane has not commented on the report.

In June, released audio recordings with supposedly former ANC MP Joemat Pettersson saying committee chair Richard Dyantyi, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina wanting a R600 000 bribe to make the inquiry “go away”. The allegations are said to be investigated.

Last month the inquiry voted that she acted with misconduct and incompetence.

The EFF and ATM have rejected the report and said they would take it on review.

The recruitment process for a new public protector is under way in parliament.

