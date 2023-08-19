Co-operation between the two countries includes the areas of culture, education, science and technology.
New era for China's friendship with South Africa and Africa, says Chinese ambassador
Presidency reporter
When Chinese President Xi Jinping meets President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday energy infrastructure, trade, investment and support for South Africa’s economic recovery plan will form part of the discussions.
This was revealed by Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday ahead of Xi’s visit to South Africa for the 15th Brics summit from August 22-24 in Johannesburg.
“During the visit the two sides will continue to further connect high-quality Belt and Road co-operation and South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plans.
“The focus will be on energy infrastructure, trade and investment and documents will be signed on economy, trade, electricity, science and technology,” he said.
South Africa is expected to roll out the red carpet for Xi at the Union Buildings on Tuesday.
This is not the first time that Xi has visited South Africa. It will be his fourth official visit to the country over the past five years. The visit comes as the two countries celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.
On the political front, Xiaodong said the two countries have strong mutual respect and trust and there is a two-way trade on the economic and trade front.
“South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 134 years straight.”
He said the initiatives will be in line with the needs for Africa’s economic restructuring and upgrading.
“China will announce practical initiatives to support Africa’s industrialisation, agriculture modernisation and the training of Chinese and African talents, so as to boost Africa’s modernisation and integration process.”
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said: “Africa cannot afford to be an island of success amid a sea of continental poverty. In this regard, we believe that our relations should help support the realisation among others of Agenda 2063 to reduce economic marginalisation of Africa’s people.”
As geopolitical challenges continue to redefine the world, the global community can learn a lot from the relations between the two countries.
“Our understanding on geopolitics is not informed by mere idealism on world peace, but that global peace itself is better guaranteed by stability in the balance of power. Our observation is that a multipolar world may as a result best serve the objectives of world peace and global security of all nations,” he said.
Minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa said the strong diplomatic ties have unlocked economic, social, and political opportunities that promote high-quality development between the two nations.
“The bilateral trade grew exponentially over the years, increasing from less than R1bn in 1998 to the current level of R544bn in 2021, despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.
