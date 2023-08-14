×

Politics

LISTEN | Our people have always been under load-shedding, ANC brought light: Mbalula hails party for delivery

14 August 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

You may not have water but you have a tap in your yard delivered by the ANC, says party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula hailed the ANC for service delivery progress since taking control of the country.

Listen to Mbalula:

He detailed what the party has delivered, including RDP houses, school nutrition and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Mbalula said comrades must not focus on critics.

“It's very easy to be opposition. You form a political party and say what you like, but it's difficult to be government.”

Mbalula was speaking at the funeral of Thabo Mabasa, secretary-general of Fezile Dabi region in the Free State.

