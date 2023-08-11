“Mtolo is an elected secretary of the ANC so he can’t be replaced. So he [Mabuyakhulu] will work with his experience. It’s not only Mabuyakhulu, all other comrades with experience who have worked in KwaZulu-Natal will be deployed in KZN to work on the election, work with their experience and work with the comrades in the province.”
ANC ropes in Mike Mabuyakhulu to lead KZN's 2024 election campaign
Fresh from being cleared on corruption charges, Ramaphosa's ally is called upon to save the party at the polls
Journalist
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Luthuli House has roped in Mike Mabuyakhulu to lead the party’s 2024 election campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.
Fresh from being acquitted on corruption charges, the former KZN provincial deputy chair Mabuyakhulu will hit the ground running, heading the election campaign as the ANC goes for broke in an attempt to retain the once-safe province that is seemingly slipping out of its grasp.
He will, according to the ANC, not be taking over the election machinery from the elected provincial leaders, but will help the campaign.
Mabuyakhulu, a veteran in KZN politics and a strong ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been away from active politics since 2021 after having voluntarily stepped aside as per ANC rules after being charged.
He faced charges relating to R28.5m paid by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to host what became a failed North Sea Jazz Festival in the province in 2012 that collapsed.
Mabuyakhulu was the MEC for economic development at the time. He was acquitted on all charges in May.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Mabuyakhulu would be officially installed next week when the party’s national leadership descends on KZN to, among other tasks, visit King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and meet the ANC provincial executive committee and the provincial executive council.
The Sunday Times in May reported that the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) had decided to send a team of senior leaders to KwaZulu-Natal to bolster the party’s election prospects in the province as Luthuli House fears leadership deficiencies could cost it votes next year.
“Of course we are intervening to restructure. Mabuyakhulu is one of the people we are going to deploy in KZN to work with the comrades and co-ordinate election structures not to replace [provincial secretary Bheki] Mtolo [but] to work with him,” said Mbalula.
“Mtolo is an elected secretary of the ANC so he can’t be replaced. So he [Mabuyakhulu] will work with his experience. It’s not only Mabuyakhulu, all other comrades with experience who have worked in KwaZulu-Natal will be deployed in KZN to work on the election, work with their experience and work with the comrades in the province.”
Mbalula directed glowing remarks at Mabuyakhulu for not dragging the ANC into his legal battles.
According to Mbalula, Mabuyakhulu, whom he described as a true cadre of the ANC, would be in government and would have probably been elected into the NEC at the conference in December but had been blocked by his legal troubles.
“He has lost everything, but his integrity is intact. He’s a cadre of the ANC. He’s very resourceful, he’s well experienced. Where he is, he is underutilised,” he said.
He said Mabuyane’s deployment did not mean the party had a trust deficit in those who were elected to lead the province last year.
“Mabuyakhulu can be the head of elections or be part of the elections, it doesn’t depend on the fact that the secretary of the province had the elections and therefore must be replaced and so on, no there’s no such a tradition,” said Mbalula.
“So anyone can be there and Mtolo is there. He’s heading the elections team. Mabuyakhulu will be brought in to reinforce and work with the electorate. We don’t want confusion where we start to bring up issues and people think we want to bring in people through the back door.
“How will you win elections if you don’t have trust in your leadership? I can’t go into North West and jump Nono and start working with Mahlengi in North West and ignore elected leadership? How do you think you win elections?”
