‘ANC must embrace a new wave of visionary leaders’
Ruling party needs to get back in step with the people to remain at forefront of SA politics, says Bay deputy mayor
The ANC must embrace a fresh wave of visionary leaders and identify those who have aligned with the organisation solely for personal gain.
This, according to Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor and ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe, is imperative for the ruling party to solidify its position at the forefront of South African politics in the 2024 general elections and beyond. ..
