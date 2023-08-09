×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘ANC must embrace a new wave of visionary leaders’

Ruling party needs to get back in step with the people to remain at forefront of SA politics, says Bay deputy mayor

09 August 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The ANC must embrace a fresh wave of visionary leaders and identify those who have aligned with the organisation solely for personal gain.

This, according to Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor and ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe, is imperative for the ruling party to solidify its position at the forefront of South African politics in the 2024 general elections and beyond. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
SPOTLIGHT | Meg back for another bite; 'Sarafina' gets a digitally remastered ...

Latest