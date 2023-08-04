“You are so used to people not being held accountable; it is not going to happen in the EFF and most of them are going to be removed,” he said.
'If I were them I would resign' — Malema on 428 EFF representatives banned from anniversary bash
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema says the 428 public representatives banned from attending the party’s 10th birthday celebrations are as good as fired.
Malema banned four MPs, seven MPLs and more than 400 councillors from the event because they failed to adhere to the directive given in January to arrange transport for members attending the celebrations.
Banned MPs included Phiwaba Madokwe and Vusi Khoza, and Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli who represent the party in the National Council of Provinces.
Addressing media this week, Malema said the representatives will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures but suggested they rather quit.
“You are so used to people not being held accountable; it is not going to happen in the EFF and most of them are going to be removed,” he said.
“They will be listened to one by one from next week and then the rest of them are going to be requested to leave their positions.”
Malema said he didn't care which political parties the representatives join after being removed.
“Why must I think I have 10 people when I have five? Let me remain and plan with the five I have. Let me struggle with the people who brought buses to the FNB, those are my soldiers.
“If I were them, I would just resign if they know what is good for them. The EFF has 1,200 public representatives and more than 400 of them don't get a bus. How are they helping the growth of the organisation?
“They failed from January until July to bring a bus. We are not going to hang around with lazy people, your stay in the EFF depends on your contribution.”
