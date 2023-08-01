Steenhuisen using racial polarisation to galvanise white vote: Phumzile Van Damme

According to Van Damme, the DA was not interested in governing nationally.
“Its strategy is to galvanise the white vote and stay at 20%. There was a time when the DA sought to unite South Africa. I know. I was there. But now it is a competition with the FF+ for a few votes. Just admit it,” she said.
Steenhuisen said the DA's charge with the UN would consist of two elements.
The first will focus on Malema’s repeated incitement of ethnic violence and the second charge, against the ANC, will deal with its alleged failure to take action against what Steenhuisen called its “one time protégé”.
“Brutal farm murders continue to escalate in the wake of Malema’s demagoguery,” he said.
“The DA condemns Malema’s calls to 'Shoot to kill' and 'Kill the Boer'. I declared the EFF political enemy No 1 of the DA at our congress precisely because this demagogue will plunge South Africa into anarchy if he ever gets power. Help us stop Malema by registering to vote DA.”
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says DA leader John Steenhuisen is manipulating fears and using racial polarisation to galvanise the white vote.
This comes after Steenhuisen called for voters to vote for the official opposition party after EFF leader Julius Malema chanted “Kill the Boer” at the FNB Stadium during the EFF's 10th anniversary celebrations.
Steenhuisen said his party will file charges against Malema and the ANC government with the UN Human Rights Council, saying the red berets leader incited racial violence during the event.
“This man knows the EFF will never get into power. This man knows there are white 'swart gevaar' (black danger) fears of the EFF. This man is manipulating these fears using racial polarisation to galvanise the white vote. This man is politically and morally bankrupt and bereft of ideas,” said Van Damme.
“The EFF also polarises but that has been its brand since day one. That’s what it does. But the DA? The DA needs to be far more responsible and must be called out when it appeals to base animalistic human emotion instead of principle and good old EQ [emotional intelligence].”
