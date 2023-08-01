Hard work’s only just begun, says new Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League chair
Newly elected Eastern Cape ANC Women’s League chair Ntandokazi Capa says the hard work of rebuilding the league’s branches has only started as the party looks ahead to next year’s general election.
Capa was speaking on Monday after a three-day provincial electoral congress in East London where her slate was elected unopposed...
