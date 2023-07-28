Eastern Cape EFF scrambles to get members to birthday bash
Party bans 50 members for not arranging transport on time
Almost 50 Eastern Cape EFF public representatives have been banned from attending the party’s 10th birthday bash this weekend for failing to arrange transportation for their constituencies.
The red berets on Wednesday announced that they had banned the public representatives from the event taking place this weekend at the FNB Stadium, because they had failed to adhere to the directive given in January to arrange transport for members attending the celebrations...
