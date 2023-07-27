The party is also planning to visit other coalition-led countries, including Finland, Germany and Denmark.
McKenzie and Kunene turn to Israel President Isaac Herzog 'to learn more about coalitions'
Image: Gayton McKenzie/Twitter
Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene have turned to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss how to run coalitions.
According to the party leaders, the trip is to gain insight into how the country managed to run its coalition government and to learn about water and wastewater treatment.
“A delegation of the Patriotic Alliance visited Israel to learn more about coalitions. President of Israel Isaac Herzog gracefully shared great knowledge regarding coalitions with our delegation,” said McKenzie.
The party is also planning to visit other coalition-led countries, including Finland, Germany and Denmark.
McKenzie said, among other things, Israel had a solution that could help South Africa's water problem.
“We have a massive water problem in South Africa, people are going days without water and Israel has the solution, but for political reasons we totally ignore the solution,” McKenzie said.
“The majority of the world is using Israel’s water technology. I will be visiting facilities where they take salt out of seawater and leaking pipe detection. The leadership of the PA shall be spending the day at this facility to make notes and learn.
“We have also made arrangements for mayors deployed by the PA to come and learn and implement. We can’t play politics with the lives of people, one can go without electricity but never without water.”
The trip to Israel, however, was met with criticism online, with Radical Economic Transformation Movement chair Carl Niehaus calling it “nonsense”.
“What nonsense is this? Why legitimise Israel's apartheid and its terrible oppression of the Palestinian people? I am really disappointed. You of all people honestly should know better,” he said.
Kunene responded: “When [late former president] Nelson Mandela went there, you didn't post this nonsense. Keep your ARETA and we will keep our PA.”
