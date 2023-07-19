×

Politics

Call for George by-elections to be postponed after rigging accusations

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 July 2023

Political party GOOD has accused the DA of rigging votes by reregistering voters in George ahead of three by-elections scheduled for Wednesday.

The party has asked the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to suspend the by-elections pending an investigation after they submitted evidence of the alleged fraud...

Latest