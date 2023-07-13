ANC-approved Youth League provincial congress forges ahead in East London
Another elective congress of the Eastern Cape ANC Youth League is forging ahead after the staging of a disputed conference in Komani in June at which a faction of the young lions elected new leaders without the approval of the ruling party.
The long-anticipated two-day congress will see 1,080 delegates from 540 branches across the province gather at the East London International Convention Centre on Thursday to elect new leaders...
