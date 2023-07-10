“The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice, to uplift the nation from the poverty that defines what was once known as the breadbasket of Africa. We call on Zanu-PF to resist the urge to practise violence against its political opponents and from any form of intimidation of citizens to coerce their vote,” sad Malema.
Malema says EFF 'more than happy' to bus Zimbabweans home for elections
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is “more than happy” to assist Zimbabweans in South Africa with buses to go home and participate in their country's national election next month.
Malema said Zimbabweans in the diaspora must take responsibility and be their own liberators.
“We call on all Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa to go back home and vote. If it means coming back, they can come back. They are more than welcome, but they must do the right thing. No-one is going to fight for Zimbabweans who are loitering in the streets here, they are their own liberators,” he said.
Malema said those requiring transport must approach the EFF offices, where party representatives “will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote”.
It is not clear if Zimbabweans will have to pay for the trip or if the EFF will pay on their behalf.
