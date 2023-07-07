×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay ward offices will have Wi-Fi installed to better assist residents

By Andisa Bonani - 07 July 2023

To maximise communication between residents and ward councillors, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, in collaboration with MTN, has launched the installation of uncapped Wi-Fi routers that will be rolled out in all 60 wards.

The project was launched at the Ward 14 office in New Brighton on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest