ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Andile Lungisa may be in hot water for “contradicting” his party regarding the public protector’s Phala Phala report.
On Twitter, Lungisa said the report was not worth the paper it was written on, adding that even his eight-year-old son “won’t approve it”.
His remarks were in clear contrast to those of the ANC, which welcomed the report that cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Lungisa would face the music if it was found he contradicted the party’s stance.
“The first thing I will do as the secretary-general is to ask him, and I need that tweet ... because the era of rogueness is over. Andile is a member of the NEC. He cannot say what he likes and distance himself from statements of his party and organisation as a member of the NEC. He can’t do that, he must explain,” said Mbalula.
“It’s either the good explanation ... that the tweet is fake, [but] if it is true, I am going to charge him.”
Mbalula threatens to charge Lungisa for 'contradicting' ANC on Phala Phala report
Journalist
Image: Michael Pinyana
Mbalula said Lungisa could argue his point in NEC meetings, one of which was taking place this weekend, and not publicly contradict the party.
“We speak here on behalf of the NEC. We can’t allow NEC members to undermine ... the organisation and expect the membership to follow. It cannot be the case.”
Shortly after Mbalula made the remarks, Lungisa tweeted that “history is always on our side”.
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka last week exonerated Ramaphosa after concluding he did not violate the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Limpopo farm.
Gcaleka said the allegation that the president exposed himself to a conflict between his constitutional duties and obligations and his private interests arising from or affected by his alleged paid work at Phala Phala farm was not substantiated.
The ANC welcomed the report, saying it reaffirmed that Ramaphosa had not violated the code and that the allegations against him were “clearly politically motivated”.
