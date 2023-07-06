×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Cosatu president leads Gqeberha leg of national protest

By Andisa Bonani - 06 July 2023

Scores of workers fed up with rising inflation, crime and unemployment took to the streets of Gqeberha on Thursday in Cosatu’s nationwide protest.

The protesters gathered outside the Nangoza Jebe Hall before heading to City Hall, where they handed over a memorandum to mayor Gary van Niekerk...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest