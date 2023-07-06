Cosatu president leads Gqeberha leg of national protest
Scores of workers fed up with rising inflation, crime and unemployment took to the streets of Gqeberha on Thursday in Cosatu’s nationwide protest.
The protesters gathered outside the Nangoza Jebe Hall before heading to City Hall, where they handed over a memorandum to mayor Gary van Niekerk...
