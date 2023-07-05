×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | Mbalula briefs the media on outcomes of the ANC's national working committee meeting

By TimesLIVE - 05 July 2023

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on Wednesday on the outcomes of a meeting of the party's national working committee. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest