×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

‘Without water, we can’t continue thriving as a tourist destination’

New Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman’s priorities are addressing the drought and ensuring services reach every household

By Nomazima Nkosi - 03 July 2023

Newly elected Kouga municipality mayor Hattingh Bornman says addressing the drought facing the coastal region is one of his top priorities.

“Without water, we can’t continue thriving as a tourist destination, which is why we’re working on innovative solutions to turn this crisis around,” he said...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read