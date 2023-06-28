×

Politics

Eastern Cape ANC slams ‘bogus’ youth league congress

Luntu Sokutu elected as provincial chair at disputed Komani gathering despite assault conviction

By Andisa Bonani - 28 June 2023

The Eastern Cape ANC has condemned a two-day ANCYL provincial elective congress at which Luntu Sokutu was elected as provincial chair despite recently being found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the congress in Komani, which ended on Tuesday, was a bogus gathering conducted by a group of defiant members and was not endorsed by the party...

