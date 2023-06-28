The ANC has told councillors at the Fezile Dabi district municipality in Parys, Free State, to stop gatekeeping municipality jobs.
The party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed the municipality on Tuesday.
“When there are job opportunities within the municipality, councillors must not prioritise their families. Get into the community and prioritise young people,” said Mbalula.
“We must fix all service delivery challenges faced by the community of Tumahole. Councillors must also be present in our communities. Don’t get elected today then move to a new area the next day. Stay where we have elected you.”
Mbalula said councillors must prioritise service delivery because communities are rightfully entitled to good governance.
“I take this opportunity to emphasise the reason the ANC exists is because it is the champion of the struggles by the masses of our people. It is important therefore to prioritise service delivery because our people are rightfully entitled to good governance.
'Councillors must not prioritise their families': ANC on municipality job opportunities
Image: Michael Walker
“The Fezile Dabi region and Tumahole in particular must attend to the various grievances that the masses of our people have on service delivery. This includes issues of local roads, sewage, water, electricity connection, safety and security, among others,” he said.
Mbalula said ANC members should take a stand and reprimand those who want to destroy the municipality and prevent service delivery.
He also slammed community members allegedly protesting against the expulsion of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule by burning party T-shirts.
“There is no god called Magashule in the ANC. There is no one who is going to kill the ANC, even those who wear party T-shirts saying they are ANC, only for them to go and burn the same T-shirts. Once you leave, you will see that people were with the ANC and not you as an individual.”
