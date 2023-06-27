DA suspends Nqaba Bhanga for social media post
By Herald Reporter - 27 June 2023
Former Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga was suspended on Tuesday from all party-political activities.
The decision was taken unanimously by the party’s provincial executive committee...
DA suspends Nqaba Bhanga for social media post
Former Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga was suspended on Tuesday from all party-political activities.
The decision was taken unanimously by the party’s provincial executive committee...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
News