Politics

DA suspends Nqaba Bhanga for social media post

By Herald Reporter - 27 June 2023

Former Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga was suspended on Tuesday from all party-political activities.

The decision was taken unanimously by the party’s provincial executive committee...

Most Read