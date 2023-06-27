DA rejects Bhanga’s ‘evidence-free slurs’ against Zille
Eastern Cape DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield has rejected claims by Eastern Cape MPL Nqaba Bhanga that he was being investigated.
He said the party would treat his Facebook slurs posted at the weekend as a case of slander against the organisation...
DA rejects Bhanga’s ‘evidence-free slurs’ against Zille
Eastern Cape DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield has rejected claims by Eastern Cape MPL Nqaba Bhanga that he was being investigated.
He said the party would treat his Facebook slurs posted at the weekend as a case of slander against the organisation...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
Politics